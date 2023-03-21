scorecardresearch
Kannada actor Chetan Ahimsa arrested over anti-Hindutva remarks

By News Bureau

Bengaluru, March 21 (IANS) Popular Kannada actor and activist Chetan Ahimsa was arrested by Bengaluru police on Tuesday over his anti-Hindu remarks.

According to police, Hindu activist Shivakumar and a Hindu organisation had lodged a complaint against Chetan in this regard with Sheshadripuram police station in Bengaluru.

The activist was picked him up from his residence.

In his social media post, Chetan had claimed that Hindutva is built on falsehood. He also termed “incorrect” the statement of BJP icon Veer Savarkar that Hindu nation took shape when Lord Rama returned to Ayodhya after defeating Ravana.

He stated that the claim of Ram Janma Bhoomi since 1992 in the place of Babri Masjid is also a lie. In 2023, their (BJP) statement of Uri Gowda and Nanje Gowda killing erstwhile Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan is also a lie.

Underlining that Hindutva could be defeated by the truth, he said, “Truth is equality.”

Chetan was produced before the 8th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM). A case has been booked under IPC 295 A (deliberate, malicious act, intended to outrage religious feelings) and 505 B (whoever makes, publishes or circulates any statement or report containing rumour or alarming news with intent to create or promote, or which is likely to create or promote, on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, caste or community feelings of enmity and statements conducing to public mischief).

–IANS

mka/shb/

SRK flaunts his biceps to announce 'Pathaan' OTT premiere
Mrunal Thakur posts pic in tears, talks about being 'vulnerable'
Entertainment Today

