Aditya Roy Kapur Joins Karan Johar’s Dark New Horror Project

Filmmaker and producer Karan Johar appears to be in an experimental phase as he steadily expands his creative footprint beyond romance and family dramas. After stepping into the creature-drama genre with Kartik Aaryan-led Nagzilla and lining up a thriller in the same space with director Sandeep Modi, Johar is now reportedly gearing up for a full-fledged horror thriller under his banner, Dharma Productions.

According to recent reports, the production house is currently in the process of finalising the cast for the upcoming horror film. While official announcements are yet to be made, a source close to Bollywood Hungama has confirmed that actor Aditya Roy Kapur has already been locked in to headline the project.

“Karan Johar has finalised a horror thriller for Dharma Productions and has roped in Aditya Roy Kapur to play the lead,” the source revealed. “Adi read the script and came on board almost immediately. It’s a unique subject, and everyone at Dharma is extremely confident about the theatrical prospects of this genre.”

The film is expected to go on floors in May 2026, giving the team ample time for pre-production and creative development. While Aditya Roy Kapur’s involvement has been confirmed, discussions are reportedly underway with a leading actress to play the female lead opposite him. “Talks are at an advanced stage with a female actor, but nothing has been officially locked yet,” the source added.

Interestingly, the makers have chosen to keep the director’s name under wraps for now, adding an element of intrigue to the project. However, preparation work has already begun at Dharma Productions, indicating that the studio is taking a focused and strategic approach to its entry into the horror-thriller space.

Karan Johar’s recent project choices suggest a deliberate effort to diversify the studio’s portfolio and tap into genres that have been gaining momentum at the box office. With audiences increasingly embracing thrillers, horror, and high-concept storytelling, Dharma’s latest move could mark a significant shift in its creative trajectory.

On the professional front, Aditya Roy Kapur has an exciting slate of projects ahead. The actor recently grabbed headlines for his upcoming Netflix fantasy series Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom. The show had sparked rumours of being shelved, leading to concern among fans. However, filmmaker Krishna DK put the speculation to rest in June 2025.

In a statement to The Times of India, Krishna DK clarified, “We’ve completed the main portions and have begun rehearsals for the action sequences that are to be shot outdoors.” The clarification renewed excitement around the series, which is expected to showcase Aditya in a visually rich and performance-driven role.

Aditya was last seen in Metro… In Dino, an ensemble drama directed by Anurag Basu. The film featured an impressive cast including Sara Ali Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Neena Gupta. His performance was widely appreciated for its emotional depth and subtlety, further cementing his reputation as a dependable performer.

With a Dharma-backed horror thriller on the horizon and multiple high-profile projects in the pipeline, Aditya Roy Kapur appears poised for a compelling new phase in his career. Meanwhile, Karan Johar’s genre experimentation signals an exciting evolution for one of Bollywood’s most influential production houses.