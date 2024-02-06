Karan Singh Grover turns muse for his daughter Devi: 'I feel wow'

Actress Bipasha Basu has shared an adorable video of her baby daughter Devi turning makeup artist for her father and actor Karan Singh Grover, and the latter has a “wow” reaction to it. Taking to her Instagram account, the ‘Raaz’ actress shared a video, which showed Karan wearing a green tee shirt, and patiently sitting, while his little munchkin is playing with the makeup tools.

Devi is seen wearing a cute white frock, with two small ponytails, and playing with the makeup brush on Karan’s face.

Bipasha can be heard saying, “wow papa is looking so pretty. Papa you like it?”

Karan said, “it is wow. I feel wow.”

Bipasha then told Devi: “Do dab dab… Papa is looking very handsome. This is your new makeup artist. Anyways you don’t do any makeup, but now she will do.”

The video which ends with the couple laughing is titled as ‘Papa life with daughter’.

The video was captioned as: “Devi’s muse-papa”. Bipasha and Karan met on the sets of the movie ‘Alone’ in 2014. They got married in April 2016.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bipasha was last seen in the 2020 crime thriller web series ‘Dangerous’, alongside Karan.

Karan recently featured in aerial action drama ‘Fighter’, starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor. He portrayed the character of Sartaj Gill.