Kartik Aaryan breaks silence on his recent pic with Sara Ali Khan after recent reunion went viral

Kartik Aaryan is clearing the air about rumors about his reconciliation with Sara Ali Khan.

By Pooja Tiwari
Chocolate boy Kartik Aaryan is clearing the air about rumors about his reconciliation with Sara Ali Khan.

A little over a week ago, Sara Ali Khan and Kartik were spotted standing next to each other as they smiled and shared a conversation. In a new interview, Kartik also revealed if he is doing a film with Sara.

After their picture was shared on social media platforms, the two actors posted photos from Udaipur on their respective Instagram Stories but didn’t mention one other. The two actors featured in the film Love Aaj Kal, helmed by Imtiaz Ali, in 2020. They were reportedly in a relationship for a short time.

In an interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Kartik said, “We happened to be at the same place. Toh bas waha se kisine photo kheech li thi. Waha bohut saare logo the jo already kheech rahe the. I was surprised ki ek do hi photo hai (So somebody there clicked a picture. There were many people there who were already clicking pictures. I was surprised that there are only one or two photos).”

