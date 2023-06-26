scorecardresearch
Kartik Aaryan flies economy class, Internet says: ‘New trend to promote films’

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan was seen flying economy class in an airplane and a video of it has gone viral.

By Agency News Desk
A video shared by celebrity paparazzi Viral Bhayani on Instagram, shows Kartik getting on an Indigo flight and is seen looking for his seat. He is seen wearing a powder blue T-shirt paired with pants. 

The video has now got divided attention on social media as some hail the actor to be grounded while others say it’s a new way of promoting the film. 

A user wrote in the comment section: “This is the new trend to promote films.”

One defended the actor and said: “Lol guys Indigo only has economy class so please.”

A netizen said it’s a “publicity stunt”. 

“KA will always be a boy with middle class values,” said a fan.

One quoted a line from the iconic film ‘Hera Pheri’ and said: “Promotion ka chakkar Babu bhaiya promotion ka chakkar.”

Kartik is gearing up for the release of  ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ with Kiara Advani. The film will be releasing in theatres on June 29. Directed by Sameer Vidwans, it also stars Gajraj Rao and Supriya Pathak.

