scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Kartik, Kiara promotes 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' in Jaipur

Sameer Vidwans directorial ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani has raised the excitement of the fans ever since the trailer launch of the musical, romantic film.

By Agency News Desk

Sameer Vidwans directorial ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani has raised the excitement of the fans ever since the trailer launch of the musical, romantic film. The promotional tour of ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ in Rajasthan commenced from Jaipur on Saturday with lead actors Kartik and Kiara gracing the occasion.

The film crew and the actors visited the Jal Mahal, which stands as the epitome of love, an ideal destination for a film like ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ to showcase the story of pure love.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arora, ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ marks a collaboration between NGE and Namah Pictures.

‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ will release in theaters on June 29.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Generic drugs effective even in diseases like cancer: PGI Director
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Generic drugs effective even in diseases like cancer: PGI Director

Sports

Golf: Diksha takes five shot lead at Czech Ladies Open

News

Sakshi Chopra alleges sexual harassment on game show

News

'MTV Roadies' contestants Heman Parchani, Hassan Siddiquee to battle in dance-off

Sports

Global Chess League: Ganges Grandmasters maintain dominant streak on Day 3

Health & Lifestyle

Germs in dentures can lead to pneumonia: Study

Sports

Adani launches 'Jeetenge Hum' campaign for 2023 ODI Cricket World Cup

News

Why Titanic submarine loss 'doesn't seem tragic' to John Cusack

Health & Lifestyle

Depressed patients less likely to take their heart medications

News

‘Casino Royale’ director Martin Campbell says Henry Cavill was ‘too young’ to be James Bond

News

'Spy' trailer blends action, suspense and intrigue

News

Elton John does not want to perform residency shows in US

News

Tom Cruise says 'MI 7' release is a 'beautiful moment' after filming issues

Sports

Russian club Rubin Kazan signs Poland defender Rybus

News

Black comedy 'Harley Quinn' Season 4 set for July 27 release

News

Sandeep Modi, Vipul Amrutlal Shah on changing representation of LGBTQIA+ on screen

News

'Maitree' takes a six-month leap, Kunal Karan Kapoor to play antagonist

Sports

Mumbai City FC complete signing of Vinit Rai on permanent deal

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US