Katrina Kaif looks pretty in red floral printed midi dress

Katrina Kaif stole the spotlight at the Merry Christmas trailer launch in a breathtaking red floral midi dress and glam makeup look. Katrina Kaif attended Merry Christmas trailer launch event. She is a total stunner who can pull off any look to perfection, whether it’s a traditional saree or a chic jumpsuit. For the film’s press Katrina wore a red dress that complemented the film’s title.

Katrina paired the floral-print dress, featuring puff sleeves and pearl buttons, with strappy black heels. Her minimal pearl earrings added a touch of elegance to the look.

The stylish diva continues to hit the fashion mark like a pro, adding her own unique touch to outfits and making them a glamorous affair. As we await the release of her film, let’s get into her wardrobe and decode her latest appearance.