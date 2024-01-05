Friday, January 5, 2024
BollywoodNews

Katrina Kaif looks pretty in red floral printed midi dress

Katrina Kaif stole the spotlight at the Merry Christmas trailer launch in a breathtaking red floral midi dress

By Pooja Tiwari
Katrina Kaif looks pretty in red floral printed midi dress
Katrina Kaif _ pic courtesy twitter

Katrina Kaif stole the spotlight at the Merry Christmas trailer launch in a breathtaking red floral midi dress and glam makeup look. Katrina Kaif attended Merry Christmas trailer launch event. She is a total stunner who can pull off any look to perfection, whether it’s a traditional saree or a chic jumpsuit. For the film’s press Katrina wore a red dress that complemented the film’s title.

Katrina paired the floral-print dress, featuring puff sleeves and pearl buttons, with strappy black heels. Her minimal pearl earrings added a touch of elegance to the look.

The stylish diva continues to hit the fashion mark like a pro, adding her own unique touch to outfits and making them a glamorous affair. As we await the release of her film, let’s get into her wardrobe and decode her latest appearance.

Source@itskaytobeyou
Previous article
‘Mary Poppins’ actor Glynis Johns dies at 100
Next article
Brisbane International: Sabalenka wins 14th in a row in Australia; Rune, Dimitrov seal SF spots
Pooja Tiwari
Pooja Tiwari
Pooja Tiwari is/was one of the contributors / member of the glamsham.com editorial team involved in authoring original and curating editorial content from the various sources like news agencies, PR agencies, direct interaction, etc. He/She can be reached on pooja.t@glamsham.com
OTHER STORIES
Advertisment

More in Entertainment

Advertisement

Developed & Maintained by Codestrela Technologies Pvt. Ltd.