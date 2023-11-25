scorecardresearch
Katrina Kaif: 'Salman Khan lives for his work'

By Agency News Desk

Actress Katrina Kaif has heaped praise on her ‘Tiger 3’ partner Salman Khan and said that he lives for his work and is fantastic on sets. When asked Katrina about how Salman is on the sets, strict or fun, and pat came the reply: “Salman is fantastic on set. You know the great thing about Salman is he doesn’t take it himself or anything too seriously. He lives for his work and he’s also a very generous human being. So, I think that combination makes him very amusing for everyone around him. Everyone on set is always entertained.”

Katrina and Salman have often shared screen space together. They have worked in films such as ‘Maine Pyaar Kiyun Kiya?’, ‘Partner’, ‘Hello’, ‘Yuvvraj’, ‘Tiger’ franchise and ‘Bharat’.

She says that everyone on set is smiling when Salman is around.

“The crew is always smiling when he’s around and also I think now he is very attached to the Tiger character he knows the world and he’s there to create something in the scene. So we had a fantastic time together, especially when were on the Tiger films,” she said.

Their camaraderie over the years has evolved that now they can “read each other.”

She added: “We play off each other, we know each other so well now. So, we’re able to kind of read each other. And I think that shows on screen and it makes for great chemistry.”

