Kay Kay Menon laments absence of 'good cinema on the silver screen'

Mumbai, Aug 16 (IANS) Actor Kay Kay Menon, who is known for his fabulous acting and impressive roles, feel that there is a lack of good cinema on the big screen and because of OTT audiences have been able to see good content.

The actor, who has been entertaining us for decades, now will soon be seen in the film ‘Love All’ through which the game Badminton will be shown for the first time on the big screen.

The actor shared about the film, his love for sports and much more.

Talking about his film, he said, “If you love cinema, I feel our film is for you. There is a lack of good cinema on the silver screen. Because of many OTT channels, audiences are able to watch good content now. It is for the first time that badminton as a sport is showcased in a film. Badminton is the star of our film. This film is a must for the kids and I feel adults will also learn a lot from it.”

Sharing about the importance of sports in the lives of the children, he said, “I feel kids should be given open grounds. The outdoors is a must for their life. Else it becomes problematic. Today kids are busy with their electronic devices and it feels bad that they are not loving to play outdoors. I am happy that the government has made sports education compulsory in schools today. Sports teaches us how to balance life. It teaches us how to accept win and lose in the game of life.”

The actor further said, “I have always been playing some sports in my life and I feel till the time I die, I will continue to play sports for sure.”

‘Love All’ is a sports drama that focuses on the importance of sports in the lives of children.

The film is directed by Sudhanshu Sharma and features Kay Kay Menon, Swastika Mukherjee, Shriswara and Robin Das.

The film is all set to hit the cinemas on August 25.

–IANS

newsline/prw