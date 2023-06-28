Kevin Spacey's UK criminal trial over multiple sexual assault allegations begins

London, June 28 (IANS) Kevin Spacey’s criminal trial in the UK over multiple sexual assault allegations has begun and he was seen for his trial in London’s Southwark Crown Court. The ‘House of Cards’ actor faces over 12 charges so far, but he has denied them all.

According to The Hollywood Reporter: “Spacey, 63, faces 12 charges from four different men, all dating between 2001 and 2013 and including seven counts of sexual assault, three counts of indecent assault and two counts of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.”

Many of the allegations relate to the period where he was artistic director of the Old Vic theatre, a position he held between 2004 and 2015.

As per THR, the trial is the first in the U.K. faced by the two-time Oscar winning actor since the accusations first broke out in 2017.

The trial also marks almost one year since Spacey first took the stand at the Westminster Crown back in June 16, 2022, and had the first of the five allegations read out to him.

His defense counsel Patrick Gibbs K.C. was able to successfully grant the actor unconditional bail which allowed him to move freely in and out of the U.K. The prosecution had argued that his passport be taken away and that he should be grounded in the U.K.

According to THR: “Spacey’s career nosedived following the surfacing of the initial allegations almost six years ago in the wake of the MeToo movement. Following high-profile removals from both Netflix’s ‘House of Cards’ and Ridley Scott’s ‘All The Money in the World’ (where he was replaced as J. Paul Getty by Christopher Plummer in very costly reshoots), his roles have been few and far between.”

Last year it was also announced that he wouldn’t be starring in the historical action drama “1242 Gateway to the West”. If found guilty, Kevin Spacey could face imprisonment, with one offense even carrying a life imprisonment punishment.

Earlier,speaking to the Zeit Magazine, Spacey said that he anticipates working again almost immediately if not found guilty.

“I know that there are people right now who are ready to hire me the moment I am cleared of these charges in London,” Spacey said. “The second that happens, they’re ready to move forward.”

