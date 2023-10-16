Khushalii Kumar on 'Starfish': 'Had to be on best of my athletic abilities as swimmer'

Mumbai, Oct 16 (IANS) Actress Khushalii Kumar, who has wrapped up her thrilling new project, ‘Starfish’ on Monday, called it a challenging character for her, both physically and emotionally.

The upcoming movie is directed by Akhilesh Jaiswal and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Almighty Motion Picture.

It features Khushalii in the lead, alongside the charismatic Milind Soman, Ehan Bhatt and Tusharr Khanna.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Khushalii shared behind-the-scenes glimpses from the last day of the shoot, sending fans into a frenzy of anticipation.

The string of photos shows her posing with Milind, and a cake cutting video.

The actress captioned the post as: “That’s a film wrap! Starfish – another movie comes to a wrap… what a beautiful dive into an amazing and thrilling story. Great cast sailing your way, starring @milindrunning, @ehanbhat @itusharrkhanna @nikhat3628 Finally it’s all done, I am a bit sad to part from such gifted people but excited for the release. #November24 #SeeYoulnTheatres.”

Talking about the film, Khushalii said: “It’s an underwater world and as a genre, a thrilling drama. All I can say is, it was so challenging for me in comparison to my other film characters because this one in particular challenged me both physically and emotionally.”

“I had to be on the best of my athletic abilities as a swimmer and still be in character even under water,” she added.

‘Starfish’ promises to be a refreshing departure from the ordinary, bringing a dash of thrill, drama, and adventure to the silver screen.

With its unique storyline and the stunning backdrop of Malta, the film is slated to hit theatres on November 24.

–IANS

sp/prw