Kirti Kulhari says feeling of making an international debut is ‘still sinking in’

Kirti Kulhari, says the feeling of making an international debut is still sinking and shared a little details about the upcoming film

Kirti Kulhari says feeling of making an international debut is ‘still sinking in’ _pic courtesy news agency

Actress Kirti Kulhari, who will be seen in ‘Sach is Life’, says the feeling of making an international debut is still sinking and shared a little details about the upcoming film. The actress said: “The feeling of making my international debut is still sinking in! I feel very blessed and grateful that I am getting to meet so many people and explore so much. It’s a film about a mother’s determination to not only save her son but give him a life that defies logic, science and is no short of a miracle.”

Kirtiadded: “It’s a story about rising above our circumstances, unleashing the power of unconditional love and celebrating human spirit and always holding on to that little thing called hope.”

Written and directed by Harsh Mahadeshwar, who is a music video veteran, ‘Sach is Life’is based on the real life story of the Munshi family.

It will tell the tale of a couple, who are determined to provide their three-year-old son, diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, the life that he rightfully deserves, regardless of his condition, reports Variety.

‘Sach is Life’ is produced by Romila Saraf Bhat and Rahul Bhat for New Jersey-based Red Bison Productions.

The film, which is due to commence principal photography in April 2024, will be shot in Kashmir, Delhi, New Orleans, New Jersey and New York.

