Karan Johar wakes up and chooses violence in cryptic post about ‘punctuality’

Entrepreneur-producer-director Karan Johar, who is busy with the post-production of his upcoming directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', is giving pearls of wisdom with regards to punctuality on his social media.

On Monday, he took to his Instagram and shared the text ‘Punctuality’ as he wrote a long note in the caption.

Venting out about the cavalier attitude of people in the industry, he wrote, “So… The wonderful thing about punctuality is that it doesn’t require a natural talent, a degree or even a parental or an employer’s sanction… It’s NOT an art form that we inherit through generations… It’s simple basic manners… respect for other people’s time and therefore respecting them as well… Pure unadulterated respect (sic).”

Drawing from a personal experience when he was at the receiving end of delayed arrival, he wrote, “Landing up 15 minutes late without a murmur of an apology or an overcompensating happy visage reeks of entitlement and defensiveness… Messaging ‘on my way’… Doesn’t get you off the hook either… ‘On my way’… So ??? You are meant to be… you ain’t doing me any favours honey! And you sending me this message sans details is as ambiguous as a Nolan film.”

As the note progressed, KJo dropped sarcastic bombs. “Then the worst! ‘Oh… I forgot!!!!’ why Mr president ???? Running a country that keeps you so busy ??? Then the ever poplar one – too much traffic” …Do you live in New Zealand??? No this is INDIA… Check the populations status baby! We are densely populated… So here’s what you do… LEAVE EARLY!!!!! The very, very worst one is when they don’t show up and don’t even send a message with a grovelling apology! This last sect of time offenders must me struck off your list forever,” he concluded.

