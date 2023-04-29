scorecardresearch
Kriti Sanon is a tearful Sita in the new 'Adipurush' poster

The makers of 'Adipurush' have dropped a new motion poster from the film featuring Kriti Sanon on Sita Navami.

By Agency News Desk

The makers of ‘Adipurush’ have dropped a new motion poster from the film featuring Kriti Sanon on Sita Navami. Kriti took to Instagram, where she shared the motion poster, where she is seen wearing an ivory saree with a saffron coloured dupatta covering her head. She has tears in her eyes when she looks at the camera. The song Jai Siya Ram plays in the background.

Kriti captioned the motion poster: “The eternal chant, Jai Siya Ram. The righteous saga of Siya Ram.” The makers had also revealed new posters on Ram Navami.

Directed by Om Raut, Kriti plays Janaki, inspired by Sita from the Hindu mythology text ‘Ramayana’.

‘Adipurush’ also stars Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh.

