Krutika Desai is back in ‘Gauna’, says ‘Gayatri’s glamorous avatar is big change from Gehna's modest look’

Actress Krutika Desai opened up on the upcoming twist in the show ‘Gauna Ek Pratha’, saying she is excited to see fans’ reaction on the transformations of her character from Gehna to Gayatri. The storyline has taken a turn, leaving viewers eagerly anticipating the unfolding drama.

In an unexpected twist, Urvashi, with the help of black magic, plans a sneaky plot against Gehna, leading to Gehna falling from a cliff. Gaurav, unaware of Urvashi’s evil intentions, thinks he has lost Gehna forever.

However, everyone is in for a surprise with the re-entry of Gehna as Gayatri in the Thakur household. This mysterious arrival has everyone curious and wondering about the link between Gehna’s accident and Gayatri’s entrance.

Talking about the same Krutika said: “I’m really excited to see how my fans will react to Gehna’s transformation into Gayatri. Unlike the sweet and simple Gehna we knew before, Gayatri is a powerhouse of strength and style, turning heads wherever she steps.”

“This new glamorous avatar is a big change from Gehna’s usual modest look. As an actor, trying out different roles like this helps me grow, and I’m thankful that my show gives me these chances to improve my skills,” said the ‘Pandya Store’ fame actress.

She added: “The fact that they trust me to handle diverse characters is truly motivating, and I hope I can live up to their expectations.”

As the mystery unfolds, viewers are left questioning Gayatri’s motives and the reasons behind her entrance into the lives of Urvashi and Gaurav.

‘Gauna Ek Pratha’ airs on Shemaroo Umang.