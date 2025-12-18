Kumar Sanu’s Ex-Wife Rita Bhattacharya Accused Him Of Mistreatment During Pregnancy, Now He Wants Rs 30 Lakh

A defamation plea has been filed on behalf of renowned playback singer Kumar Sanu, alleging that a series of statements made in recent interviews have caused him severe reputational harm and mental distress. The plea contends that the remarks, circulated widely through digital media portals and social platforms, contain false, malicious, and defamatory allegations that have adversely affected the singer’s personal and professional standing.

According to the plea, a legal notice was issued on September 27 to Bhattacharya as well as several media portals that published or amplified the interviews. The notice warned of criminal prosecution should the allegedly defamatory content not be taken down immediately. It also called upon the concerned parties to exercise due diligence and responsibility, emphasizing that the interviews contained unverified claims that could mislead the public and damage the reputation of a well-known public figure.

The legal notice underlined the seriousness of the accusations, stating that Kumar Sanu considers the remarks to be gravely defamatory in nature. It asserted that the statements were not only factually incorrect but were also made with the intent to malign his image and portray him in a negative light before the public. The notice stressed that such allegations, when disseminated widely, can have far-reaching consequences that extend beyond personal discomfort to tangible professional and financial losses.

Among the claims highlighted in the notice were allegations that Kumar Sanu failed to provide food to Bhattacharya during her pregnancy. The notice categorically denied this assertion, calling it baseless and false. It further objected to remarks allegedly made about the singer’s family members, who were described as “ill-mannered” and “uncultured.” According to the plea, these statements were derogatory, insensitive, and entirely unwarranted, unfairly dragging family members into a public controversy and subjecting them to ridicule and judgment.

The plea also took strong exception to comments questioning the adoption process undertaken by Kumar Sanu. The notice stated that such remarks were not only defamatory but also deeply intrusive, as they cast aspersions on a lawful and personal decision. By raising doubts about the adoption, the statements allegedly created suspicion and negative perceptions among the public, thereby harming the singer’s reputation as well as the dignity of his family.

The legal notice emphasized that these remarks have led to the creation of false impressions within both social and professional circles. According to the plea, neighbours, acquaintances, and members of the music industry have been exposed to these allegations, resulting in embarrassment, emotional suffering, and strained relationships. The notice further claimed that the controversy has affected potential business opportunities, collaborations, and professional engagements, causing substantial monetary loss in addition to reputational damage.

Kumar Sanu’s plea asserts that as a public figure with decades of contribution to the Indian music industry, his reputation is a valuable asset built through years of hard work, integrity, and professional conduct. The circulation of unsubstantiated allegations, it argues, undermines that legacy and erodes public trust. The notice stressed that freedom of speech does not extend to making defamatory statements that harm another individual’s dignity and standing.

The notice reportedly called upon Bhattacharya and the concerned media portals to immediately remove the interviews and any related content from their platforms. It also demanded that they refrain from publishing or sharing any further defamatory material in the future. Failure to comply, the notice warned, could result in both civil and criminal proceedings under applicable laws.

The plea concludes by reiterating that the statements in question are false, misleading, and defamatory, and that they have caused Kumar Sanu significant mental anguish and distress. It seeks accountability from those responsible for making and disseminating the allegations, while also highlighting the need for responsible journalism and ethical conduct in public discourse. The matter, as stated in the plea, remains a serious legal issue with potential consequences if remedial action is not taken promptly.