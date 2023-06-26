scorecardresearch
Kushal Tandon returns to TV after a 6-year hiatus with ‘Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka’

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, June 26 (IANS) Actor Kushal Tandon is all set to make a comeback on the small screen with the upcoming romantic drama ‘Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka’.

Set in the milieu of a newsroom, this love story will explore the clash of two headstrong individuals – Reyansh and Aradhana, who find themselves entwined in a complex web of emotions.

Putting the spotlight on a stormy monsoon romance, the show, produced by Balaji Telefilms, will see Kushal Tandon portray the enticing Reyansh Lamba.

Elated on making a comeback, he said: “Television has, and will always have my heart. I am thrilled to be back with Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka, which is an enticing romance drama, featuring two drastically opposite individuals and their clash of wills that brings about a storm of emotions.

“I have always preferred roles that are distinctive, something that is convincing, and Reyansh’s character is just that – which compelled me to say yes to this show. Reyansh captures the hearts of girls with his irresistible charm and enigmatic persona, defying societal norms with his sophisticated demeanor. 

“As the owner of a news channel, he is a workaholic with a unique approach to accomplishing tasks, that at times, makes him seem arrogant.”

Tandon added: “He is also emotionally unavailable, which leads to him lacking chivalry towards women. The well woven plot will see Reyansh and Aradhana’s paths collide, and it’ll be interesting to see how their initial hostility gradually transforms into love.”

Talking about working with Ekta Kapoor, he says he has immense respect for her. 

“When Ekta approached me for this show, she mentioned that she had specifically tailored the character with me in mind. So, there is a little of Kushal in Reyansh. While Reyansh may be a heartbreaker on screen, in real life he will win your heart and I am eagerly looking forward to embarking on this new journey.”

‘Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka’ will air on Sony Entertainment Television.

Agency News Desk
