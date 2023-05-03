scorecardresearch
Kylie Jenner denied entry at Met Gala after-party, here's why

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, May 3 (IANS) Reality TV star and makeup mogul Kylie Jenner was all ready to join other stars at the Met Gala after-party in New York City.

She arrived in a stunning black-and-white dress in the wee hours on Tuesday, May 2, but unfortunately, she couldn’t enter the bash, which was hosted by Richie Akiva, Doja Cat and Sean ‘P. Diddy’ Combs.

“They wouldn’t let her in,” said a witness to Page Six, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“They shut the door down because it was over capacity.”

Another source claims that ‘The Kardashians’ star arrived after midnight to meet up with her sister Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny who were already inside.

However, things were “chaotic” as there were over 100 people clamouring to get to the door.

While Kylie was a welcome VIP and could just wait to be escorted into the bash through a side door, the cosmetics mogul got out of her car before organisers were ready for her arrival.

“She prematurely got out of her car,” explained the source.

“Then she decided to go home because she didn’t want to be at a crowded party. She rarely goes to clubs.”

Apparently, Kylie wasn’t the only celebrity who was denied entry that night. Janelle Monae, who had performed on top of the bar during a posh party at the Boom Boom Room earlier, and ‘Gossip Girl’ star Evan Mock were turned away because the door was closed due to capacity.

“The door was rushed by crowds many times,” a source claimed, adding that around 200 people couldn’t enter the party.

It was also said that police arrived at the scene to help manage the crowds and keep the street clear.

The source continued, “At 6 a.m., a line of limos and SUVs were down the street.”

Among those who got lucky to be able to go inside were Gisele Bundchen, Emily Ratajkowski, Mary J. Blige, Lil Nas X, Paris Hilton, Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse, FKA Twigs and Anna Wintour’s daughter, Bee Carrozzini. Chris Rock allegedly had some fun on the dance floor, while Teyana Taylor offered a surprise performance.

At the bash, where the waitresses were dressed like Karl Lagerfeld, Diddy also got on the mic for 20 minutes.

–IANS

dc/svn/

