'Laughed, did bucket full of amazing projects,' says Kajol as she rewinds 2023

Bollywood actress Kajol shared a recap of how her year 2023 went, calling it a “good year” by doing some amazing projects, and celebrating more things with loveliest people. Taking to Instagram, Kajol, who has 15.6 million followers on the photo sharing application, shared a Reel video with the title ‘2023 Rewind’.

The video shows a montage of Kajol’s different fashion looks, glimpses of her project like one from ‘Lust Stories 2’, unseen pictures of her family–husband Ajay Devgn and her kids Nysa and Yug, Durga Puja celebrations, and much more.

Jackie Shroff and ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra also featured in Kajol’s video.

The Reel was captioned as: “It was a good year after all! Laughed a lot, had some great experiences, did a bucket full of amazing projects, celebrated more things I can count and spent time with the most lovely people…With loads of love, Goodbye #2023! You were nice..”

Jackie Shroff commented on the video and said: “Grateful always.”

On the professional front, she was last seen as Devyani in ‘Lust Stories 2’ and as Noyonika Sengupta in the web series ‘The Trial’.

She next has ‘Sarzameen’, ‘Do Patti’, and ‘Maa’ in her kitty.