Liam Gallagher talks about famous songs he wished he had written

Singer-songwriter Liam Gallagher admitted that he's envious that he didn't play a part in the guilty pleasure tracks ‘Crazy Frog’ and ‘Barbie Girl’.

By Agency News Desk
Singer-songwriter Liam Gallagher expressed his wish about writing certain hit songs. The rocker admitted that he’s envious that he didn’t play a part in the guilty pleasure tracks ‘Crazy Frog’ and ‘Barbie Girl’.

He said that the ‘Birdie Song’ is another one that got away. Ahead of their recently announced tour, Liam and The Stone Roses’ John Squire joined Dave Berry on his ‘Absolute Radio Breakfast Show’, reports Mirror.co.uk.

But as well as discussing the album that the pair have been working on, they found time to talk about which song by another band or artiste they wish was theirs.

While John went for ‘Chestnut Mare’ by the Byrds or “any Beatles song” Liam had a longer and rather strange list of tunes he wanted to put his name to – and there were some surprise picks.

As per Mirror.co.uk, they were quizzed on the song that they missed out on and Liam knew exactly his life regrets.

He said: “‘Lot of Roses’, ‘Love Spreads’ is a tune, ‘I am the Resurrection’ you know what I mean? Bob Marley, Hendrix… and ‘The Birdie Song, I wish I’d wrote that. Crazy Frog – there’s lots to see, Aqua’s ‘Barbie Girl’. That’s me.”

Dave went on to ask the legendary Oasis frontman what he thought about the use of artificial intelligence in music.

Asking whether he’d ever heard himself in AI form, the star told him: “I have. It sounds a bit odd, doesn’t it? It’s not for me you know what I mean? If you can’t do it, don’t do it – I’ve seen and heard stuff they’ve done with bands and it just sounds like a picture on the wall that’s a little bit slanted.”

Liam and John have joined forces and fans are already loving the material they have produced.

