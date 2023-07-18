scorecardresearch
Love in Lisbon: Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur get cosy, soak in Portugues vibes

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur, were spotted in a restaurant in Lisbon, Portugal, having an engrossed happy conversation with each other.

By Agency News Desk

The new rumoured couple of the B-Town, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur, were spotted in a restaurant in Lisbon, Portugal, having an engrossed happy conversation with each other.

The photo which was shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani on Instagram, shows Aditya in a navy blue shirt. Ananya is donning a white and pink top, with her hair loosely tied at the back.

Both can be seen facing towards each other and Ananya is flaunting her big hearty smile, while she is listening to Aditya. The picture is evident that both are having a good time together, over a glass of wine.

Few days back, they were also spotted together taking a stroll on the streets of Spain, where Aditya was seen hugging Ananya from behind, while they were enjoying the picturesque view. They had also attended a rock concert there.

On the work front, Ananya has Vikramaditya Motwane’s untitled cyber crime thriller. She also has Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’, ‘Dream Girl 2’ and web-series ‘Call Me Bae’.

Aditya’s latest release is ‘The Night Manager Part 2’. He also has Anurag Basu’s ‘Metro … In Dino’.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others.
‘If I go out, people will harass, wherever I go, trouble follows’: Prithvi Shaw
AFib History now available in India for Apple Watch users
