Luv Sinha to have a special appearance in Sunny Deol-starrer 'Gadar 2'

Actor Luv Sinha, son of veteran star Shatrughan Sinha and brother of actress Sonakshi Sinha, who was last seen in movie 'Paltan', will be seen making a cameo in the upcoming film 'Gadar 2'.

The movie will see Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel reprising Tara Singh and Sakeena respectively. Actor Utkarsh Sharma will be reprising his role from the first installment.

Luv is all set to create an impact with his special appearance in the movie.

Regarding the same, Luv said: “Well, it’s really great to be a part of such a massive franchise. I became a part of the movie because of my love for the original Gadar and also because I have humongous respect for Anil Sharma. “It was a pleasure working with him. We all know the kind of impact Gadar had when it had released back then. Very few movies are able to achieve a ‘cult’ status in our country and this is certainly so.”

He added: “The audience have high expectations from ‘Gadar 2’ and it is an absolute pleasure to be a part of such a project. I am hoping that the movie will be liked by the audience. Fingers crossed. I had a great time working with the entire team. It was an enriching and exciting experience.”

‘Gadar 2’ starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel will be releasing in cinemas on August 11.

