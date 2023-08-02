scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

'Main Nikla Gaddi Leke' new version fuses old melody with folk, electronic elements

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, August 2 (IANS) ‘Gadar 2’ is all set to come to the big screen, continuing the love story Tara Singh with his wife Sakeena Ali Singh as they encounter a new problem. To celebrate the movie’s upcoming release, ‘Gadar’ released a teaser for the revamped version of its iconic song ‘Main Nikla Gaddi Leke’ on Wednesday.

The original song needs little introduction as to date it remains a classic not just in Bollywood, but all of Indian cinema for its untapped power, great sense of melody, danceable groove and its amazing fun packed attitude laced with strong romance with the majesty of Udit Narayan’s vocals.

The new revamped version’s teaser is a prelude for the new version that will come soon and presents a new take on it. Adding in a modern flavour with new production, the song brings in the groove and melody of the iconic classic while packing in a new flavour as this time father and son sing together.

‘Main Nikla Gaddi Leke’ from the teaser it seems won’t just bring in the old folk laced melodies of the original, but will also bring in some new electronic elements, but it won’t be deviating from the original, because it seems neither like a remix nor a re-mastered version, but rather the exact same song, just with a bigger production and new fusion elements.

The early version was a romantic period drama and thus aptly titled ‘Ek Prem Katha’. The Katha will continue this time as Tara Singh packs in all his might and resolve, travelling to Pakistan to save his son from torture at the hands of Pakistani Army.

‘Gadar 2’ trailer was packed with great drama and action, aiming to capture the essence of the original as well as bringing in a new version. Much like what the trailer does, the teaser for the iconic classic track indicates the very same.

It is hard to determine what will happen next, but the teaser alone is enough to create a wave of nostalgia amongst all listeners as they eagerly await the release of ‘Gadar 2’ which will hit theatres on August 11, 2023.

–IANS

anv/kvd

1
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Sun 'umbrella' attached to asteroid may help fight global warming
Next article
Chandigarh-Shimla highway restored partially
This May Also Interest You
News

Chandigarh-Shimla highway restored partially

Technology

Sun 'umbrella' attached to asteroid may help fight global warming

News

Rajkummar, Dulquer, Gulshan take viewers back to 1990s with 'Guns & Gulaab' trailer

Technology

Rapido shows user 3.5-hr wait for 45-min ride in B'luru

Sports

BCCI releases media rights tender for international and domestic matches

Technology

Uber working on AI-powered chatbot, logs first-ever operating profit

News

Adnan Sami to heat up the world famous Wembley Arena

News

J Trix makes a bold statement with ‘Sexy’

Fashion and Lifestyle

Newly wed Karan Deol & Drisha Acharya’s romantic honeymoon to Maasai Mara National Reserve

Technology

Atogepant safe, effective to treat chronic migraine: Study

Technology

WhatsApp bans over 66 lakh bad accounts in India in June

Technology

After massive rains, now Gurugram unrest affects grocery & food deliveries

Sports

Australia Open: Sindhu, Srikanth, Prannoy advance to round of 16; Lakshya retires mid-way

Dialogues

Dream Girl 2 Dialogues: Ayushmann Khurrana turn dream girl for many boys and his comedy dialogues will make you go crazy

News

Ayushmann Khurrana says he has fast metabolism; only needs cardio, no carbs to lose weight

News

Oppenheimer enters the 100 CR club in India

Sports

England, Australia docked points, fined for slow overrate during men's Ashes 2023

Technology

MIT engineers develop battery alternative using cement & carbon black

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US