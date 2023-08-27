scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor step out for meal together amidst breakup rumours

By Agency News Desk
Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor step out for meal together amidst breakup rumours
Arjun Kapoor | Malaika Arora

The reports of a break-up between the Bollywood acting couple Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been doing rounds since the past few days. However, the two were spotted together on Sunday as they seemingly squashed breakup rumours.

In a video captured by a paparazzo, the two can be seen enjoying each other’s company as they stepped out for a lunch date. The two were spotted walking out of a restaurant in Mumbai.

While Malaika was seen in an all-white ensemble, Arjun sported a casual look in an all-black T-shirt and pair of jeans. And not to miss the stars’ sunglasses which already made it to Malaika’s Instagram stories before this outing.

Malaika Arora shared a picture of her, and beau Arjun Kapoor’s sunglasses kept on the restaurant’s table and captioned it, “Sunny Days r here again (sic)”.

It was being reported that Arjun and Malaika have parted ways and Arjun was now dating social media influencer and actor Kusha Kapila. However, Kusha, who recently separated from Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia, denied any such development on her social media.

Malaika and Arjun were rumoured to have ended their relationship after Malaika reportedly unfollowed Arjun’s family, including sisters Anshula Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor, on Instagram.

1
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
National Racing C'ship: Ruhaan, Tijil steal the show on final day of round 1
Next article
Maharaj Trophy T20: Gulbarga register clinical win over Mangaluru; reach semis
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US