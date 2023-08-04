scorecardresearch
Malvika Raaj, young Poo from 'K3G', is set to tie the knot with long-time partner

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Aug 4 (IANS) The Actress Malvika Raaj, who played the role of younger Pooja in the Karan Johar directorial ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…’, is ready to walk down the aisle as she is all set to tie the knot with her long-time partner Pranav Bagga at the end of this year.

Malvika was in a long-term relationship with her husband-to-be before the two decided to make it official. Pranav is a successful entrepreneur. The romantic proposal took place in hot air balloons against the stunning backdrop of skies in Turkey.

The actress took to her Instagram on Friday and shared the news with her followers. She shared a picture from the picturesque proposal.

She wrote in the caption: “Here we are, we’ve just begun. And after all this time, our time has come. Here we are, still goin’ strong. Right here in the place where we belong.”

Born to filmmaker Bobby Raaj and Reena Raaj, Malvika got her big break in Karan Johar’s blockbuster film, ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…’. Actor Jagdish Raaj Khurana was her grandfather, and holds a Guinness World Record for being the most typecast actor, having played a police inspector in 144 films.

In ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…’, she essayed the younger version of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s character.

Zain Imam: 'Ik Tara' is a captivating portrayal of love and emotions
Nice to see a bat in Kane Williamson's hand, but not at level yet to play internationally, says Gary Stead
