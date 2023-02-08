scorecardresearch
Mammootty pumped up as 'Christopher' hits screens tomorrow

Continuing to enthrall audiences and fans at 71, veteran superstar Mammootty is all pumped up ahead of the arrival of 'Christopher'

By News Bureau

Continuing to enthrall audiences and fans at 71, veteran superstar Mammootty is all pumped up ahead of the arrival of ‘Christopher’ in theatres on Thursday. He plays a vigilante cop in the film.

Explaining briefly what ‘Christopher’ is all about, he said that he plays the role of a police official and makes no bones about taking the law into hands.

“Every character has a tale and like that Christopher too has one and it moves forward. Now let us see,” said the superstar.

Directed by B. Unnikrishnan who is known for ‘loud’ and expensive films, the two are returning after 12 years and for just the second time. Unnikrishnan is popularly known for directing superstar Mohanlal.

If this film turns out to be a block buster, it would do more good for the director than to the superstar, as it’s been a while that Unnikrishnan has delivered as he did in the early years of his career.

For Mammootty, 2022 turned out to be a good year and 2023 has also begun on a strong footing with his ‘Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam’ receiving critical acclaim when it premiered at the International Film Festival of Kerala.

Mammootty has rarely let down his fans and audience when he played a cop. Films like Yavanika, Avanazhi, Inspector Balram and Balram vs. Tharadas, The Truth, Kasaba, Unda and not to mention the CBI officer in a record 5 sequels to Oru CBI Diary Kuripu are names that have become part of the Malayalam film industry lexicon.

The veteran is supremely confident that he will not let down his fans, audience and director Unnikrishnan.

For his fans he said: “Go to the movie halls and see the film as many times as possible.”

