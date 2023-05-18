scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Man charged with stealing famed ruby red slippers from 'Wizard of Oz'

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, May 18 (IANS) A man has been charged with reportedly stealing the iconic pair of ruby red slippers worn by Judy Garland in the 1939 movie ‘The Wizard of Oz’.

The accused Terry Martin, 76, reportedly stole the glittery shoes, currently valued at $3.5 million, from a museum in Garland’s hometown of Grand Rapids, Minn. in August 2005, according to federal prosecutors in North Dakota, reports nypost.com.

He was indicted by a grand jury and charged with one count of theft of a major artwork on Tuesday.

Martin is accused of climbing through a window of the building and smashing a small display case then bolting with the fabled footwear, according to the feds.

The shoes were recovered during a 2018 FBI sting though it wasn’t immediately clear why it took five more years to indict the alleged slippers snatcher.

When the owner of the prop Hollywood memorabilia collector Michael Shaw, who had loaned them to the museum got the slippers back, he was pleased to find them in “pristine” condition, CBS reported in September 2018.

On Wednesday, prosecutors said that when the slippers were stolen, they were insured for $1 million, and they now have a market value of roughly $3.5 million.

In a memorable scene from the classic movie, Garland’s character, Dorothy, clicks the heels of her technicolour slippers and says “there’s no place like home” to return to Kansas.

Martin also has a 1986 felony conviction for receiving stolen goods in Hennepin County, Minn.

His indictment did not provide any further information about Martin or why North Dakota feds were assigned to the case.

–IANS

dc/kvd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Sudipto Sen introduces the young women who inspired 'The Kerala Story'
Next article
IPL 2023: Decision of bowling the spinner in last over backfired, admits PBKS skipper Dhawan
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IPL 2023: 'We came out with confidence that we wanted to win the game', says DC batter Riley Rossouw

Sports

IPL 2023: Decision of bowling the spinner in last over backfired, admits PBKS skipper Dhawan

News

Sudipto Sen introduces the young women who inspired 'The Kerala Story'

News

Gully cricket saga 'Kacchey Limbu' to start streaming from May 19

Fashion and Lifestyle

Cannes 2023: Sara Ali Khan flaunts her white bralette saree-style skirt

News

Eddie Murphy in talks to star in 'Pink Panther' reboot as Inspector Clouseau

Technology

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes must report to prison by May 30

News

'The Kerala Story' producer donates Rs 51 lakh to ashram in the state

Technology

US charges ex-Apple engineer with stealing self-driving secrets, fleeing to China

Sports

India U-17 Men's team go down to VFB Stuttgart juniors

Technology

US state Montana bans TikTok

Sports

IOC, IFs join forces to fight against competition manipulation

Sports

El Gran Derbi of Seville: A duel for the city and for Europe

Sports

IPL 2023: More of cameos taking teams through is the 'impact' of the impact player rule, says Robin Uthappa

Sports

Veiga on Barcelona radar: reports

Technology

6 in 10 users took a break from Twitter in past year in US: Pew survey

Sports

Brentford's England striker Toney given eight months ban

Sports

Bielsa dares Uruguay to dream

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US