Manish Gupta shot 'One Friday Night' key scene with Raveena Tandon inside real operation theatre

Mumbai, July 19 (IANS) Writer-director Manish Gupta, who is gearing up for his directorial ‘One Friday Night’ starring Raveena Tandon, Milind Soman and Vidhi Chitalia, has shared that he has shot the films at real locations to bring in authenticity to the narrative.

In one such instance, the director shot for a key scene of the film with Raveena, who plays a gynaecologist in the film, in an actual operation theatre of a maternity home.

Raveena plays the protagonist of the film, whereas Milind plays her husband’s role. Vidhi Chitalia plays the role of Milind’s decades-younger love interest.

Talking about the scene, the director told IANS: “For a sense of realism, I shot the film at all real locations. I did not use any sets at all for the film. For instance, there’s a scene of Raveena, who is a gynaecologist in the film, handling a complicated birth, I shot this scene inside an actual operation theatre of a leading maternity home, I showed the hospital’s actual midwife assisting Raveena in the birth instead of using an actor in order to bring a sense of realism.”

The story of the film revolves around one stormy night, in an isolated villa atop a secluded hill. The film is touted to be a relationship drama plotted like a Hitchcock-esque suspense. The film has been shot entirely in the monsoon, in the months of July and August, at the remote banks of the beautiful Pawna lake near Lonavala, where the director utilised the natural rain to depict scenes of heavy rain in the film.

“While shooting inside this hospital that was full of patients, we had to maintain pin-drop silence all the time. It was quite an experience for the actors and the entire crew. A major portion of the film was shot in an isolated villa atop a secluded hill that’s surrounded by a vast lake. I shot this at the beautiful Pawna lake, ahead of Lonavala. I shot there in the heart of monsoon, in the months of July and August, and I made full use of the natural heavy rain to depict scenes of rain in the film,” he added.

‘One Friday Night’ is expected to be released soon.

