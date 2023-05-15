scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Manish Malhotra shares unseen picture from Parineeti-Raghav engagement

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, May 15 (IANS) Celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra, who designed the engagement outfit for Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra, recently shared an unseen picture from her engagement with AAP leader Raghav Chadha.

Sharing the picture on his Instagram, Manish wrote in the caption, “Congratulations Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha… lots of love to you’ll on your engagement. Classic elegance and an evening of love and Parineeti my dear gorgeous in the custom-made ivory blush pearl ensemble (sic)”.

On Monday, the couple shared a common gratitude note on social media. They wrote, “Raghav and I are overwhelmed with the love and abundance of positivity we have received over the past few weeks, especially on our engagement. We both come from different worlds and it’s amazing to know that our worlds also unite with our union. We have gained a bigger family than we could have ever imagined. We are so touched by everything we have read/seen, and we cannot thank you all enough. A special shout-out to our amazing friends in the media. Thank you for being there throughout the day and cheering for us.”

–IANS

aa/uk/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
IPL 2023: Rajasthan's rut began with Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson losing form, says Aakash Chopra
Next article
IPL 2023: We are just backing each other and enjoying our cricket, says MI's Piyush Chawla
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IPL 2023: We are just backing each other and enjoying our cricket, says MI's Piyush Chawla

Sports

IPL 2023: Rajasthan's rut began with Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson losing form, says Aakash Chopra

Sports

Karting SuperSeries raises the temperature in Thrissur

Sports

Archery World Cup: Atanu Das, Jyothi Vennam to lead Indian challenge in Stage 2 at Shanghai

News

'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' doesn't make fun of the middle class: Dinesh Vijan

Sports

Sudirman Cup: Indian team bows out after 5-0 loss to Malaysia

Sports

Gatka martial art included in 37th National Games

Sports

IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad win toss; opt to bowl against Gujarat Titans

Sports

Asia Road Racing C'ship: Honda Racing India team wins 2 points in Round 2

Sports

Soft signal rule could be abolished from India-Australia WTC final onwards: Report

Sports

Soft signal rule scrapped from international cricket playing conditions, says ICC

Sports

I-League 2 Final Round: Ambernath United Atlanta FC host Shillong Lajong in top of table clash

Health & Lifestyle

Schizophrenia's genetic risk linked to placenta than brain: Study

Technology

UK's Space Forge develops satellite reentry technologies

Technology

Kerala to distribute 12,000 robotic kits to school students

News

Sara Ali Khan explains why she enjoys being 'an Indian desi girl'

Sports

Handball is a highly athletic sport and league will do well in terms of viewership, says Charu Sharma

Sports

Italian Open: Zheng Qinwen beats Wang Xiyu to reach first quarterfinals on clay

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US