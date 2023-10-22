'Manjeera Shinjitham' from Basil Joseph's 'Falimy' is an energetic foot-tapper

New Delhi, Oct 22 (IANS) Actor-director Basil Joseph’s upcoming Malayalam family-drama-comedy film ‘Falimy’ has unveiled its latest track ‘Manjeera Shinjitham’.

A peppy, festive, melodic, energetic number, the song, is just an all out automatic foot-tapper.

‘Manjeera Shinjitham’, composed by Vishnu Vijay, is a rather experimental track, infusing elements of electronic, pop, classical, folk, film music, and some touches of rock to create an extremely unique and flavourful song which makes you just want to bob your head and sing along, even if you don’t know the language.

From the music video, it can be seen that Basil’s character is trying to get his romance working and is a love lost bird. He is constantly on the phone and is trying to get together with his girl, essayed by actress Raina Radhakrishan.

Then Basil has his own family duties, attending various functions and many other problems, one of which is actually trying to lose weight for which he goes to the gym. In a realistically enough funny problem, he is unable to lift the weights and leaves immediately.

The vocals of Anthony Daasan and Vishnu Vijay carry with them, a very hypnotic and captivating feel. Instead of being glamorous or fashionable or swag-laden, or even just something very hip, their vocal performances are really rooted.

This is further amped up by the composition which for its percussive elements is mainly utilising the mridangam.

The song is carried as much by its melody and peppiness, as it is carried through the percussion rhythms, all of which are based on the groove created by the mridangam.

Another strong element that comes in at the chorus is the use of an entire choir, as the chorus is done with several people chiming in. It almost feels as if you are on the streets of Kerala, or any South Indian city for that matter and are just standing there seeing an everyday festival.

The production is really good, sharp and focused.

The vocals and rhythms are priority here, something which the producers knew and primarily made those two elements shine the most. However, the other instruments don’t get buried under the mix but rather accentuate the whole groove, indicating a very good sound design.

