scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Manoj Bajpayee gave up on his dancing dream because of Hrithik Roshan

Manoj Bajpayee shared that he was fond of dancing and thought to exhibit his skills as a dancer until he saw actor Hrithik Roshan's dance.

By News Bureau
Manoj Bajpayee gave up on his dancing dream because of Hrithik Roshan
Manoj Bajpayee _ pic courtesy instagram

National Award winning actor Manoj Bajpayee, who is known for his films like ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’, ‘Satya’, ‘Aligarh’, ‘The Family Man’, has shared that he was really fond of dancing and thought to exhibit his skills as a dancer on the screen until he saw Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan’s dance.

The actor, who will be soon seen in the upcoming streaming film ‘Gulmohar’ along with Sharmila Tagore, recently appeared on chat show ‘The Bombay Journey X Sunday Brunch’.

Talking about his affinity for singing he said, “Since I’m from theatre, there used to be a prerequisite that an artiste should know how to sing. Main naachta bhi tha (I used to dance as well).”

Manoj revealed that he is a trained Chhau dancer. “Main Chhau dance mein trained hoon par fir jab maine Hrithik ko dekha toh maine socha aaj se dancing ka khwaab band (I’m trained in Chhau dance but when I saw Hrithik performing, my dreams of dancing were shattered). I was like ‘Ab ye nahi seekh sakta main’ (I can’t learn this now).”

‘Gulmohar’, which also stars actor Suraj Sharma, marks Sharmila Tagore’s return to the screen after more than a decade. The film is all set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from March 3.

Previous article
WPL: Gujarat Giants appoint Beth Mooney as captain, Sneh Rana named vice-captain
Next article
Kajal Chauhan: A fairytale wedding is my ideal desire
This May Also Interest You
Technology

UIDAI rolls out new security mechanism for faster detection of spoofing attempts

News

Russell Crowe, Britney Theriot refused service at Australian restaurant

News

Jasmin Bhasin: There is no worst part of falling in love

Fashion & Lifestyle

Ellie Goulding confuses her fans with brunette look

Sports

PVL: Bengaluru Torpedoes gear up for must-win match against Calicut Heroes

Others

Sandeep Choudhary leads the World’s largest movements to save our planet from climate change

Technology

Google services like Gmail suffers outage globally, in India too

Technology

Advanced AI like ChatGPT leads to new mobile threats, aids scammers: Report

Technology

NASA-SpaceX's Crew-6 mission to fly on Thursday

Health & Lifestyle

Will Alzheimer's become a disease of the young?

News

Amyra Dastur plays complex character in 'Influencer Life'

News

Ananya Panday wraps up Vikramaditya Motwane directed untitled thriller film

Sports

National Equestrian Championship: Ariana, Gaurav and Raju advance to next stage

Technology

India records over 300 mn cases of malware attack daily: Report

Technology

ESA telescope gets ready to probe universe's dark mysteries

Health & Lifestyle

SC refuses pleas for NEET-PG postponement as Centre says preparations done

News

Kajal Chauhan: A fairytale wedding is my ideal desire

Sports

WPL: Gujarat Giants appoint Beth Mooney as captain, Sneh Rana named vice-captain

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US