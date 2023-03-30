scorecardresearch
Manoj Bajpayee: 'I find it challenging to work in formulaic films'

By News Bureau

New Delhi, March 30 (IANS) Actor Manoj Bajpayee has shared what motivated him to come on board the documentary ‘The Vial’, which is all about the development of the Covid vaccine.

The celebrated actor also talked about the kind of cinema he preferred to be a part of and how excited he is about his upcoming movie ‘Banda’.

Bajpayee told IANS: “There were three reasons that inspired me to become a part of ‘The Vial’. First, it was the unwavering conviction of the producers, director, and channel that impressed me. Second, the documentary aimed to shed light on the pandemic that we all have experienced, and I wanted to pay homage to the health workers, frontline workers, and scientists who worked tirelessly to develop vaccines across all regions.

“And third, I was keen to work in this field as a way of showing my support and appreciation for these individuals.”

Discussing the most difficult aspect of creating this documentary, Bajpayee said: “As for me, the most challenging part was memorizing all the information and lines that were required of me as an actor and narrator. Having already worked on two documentaries, ‘Secrets of Sinauli’ and ‘Kohinoor’, I was familiar with the narration aspect, but memorizing all the necessary information was a significant challenge.”

When asked if he prefers commercial cinema or independent cinema, Bajpayee elaborated: “I don’t prefer one over the other. For me, what matters most is the story. I find it challenging to work in formulaic films where I already know the beginning, middle, and end. I believe the story must be unique, and the character should be something that audiences have not seen before.”

He concluded by sharing his excitement about his upcoming movie ‘Banda’ and said: “The film is directed by Apoorv Singh Karki. Its story is unique and inspired by true incidents. It revolves around a lawyer’s journey as he fights a difficult case. It’s a character that I’ve never played before, and I’m looking forward to the challenge.”

‘The Vial’ is airing on History TV18.

–IANS

ila/uk/

