Manoj Bajpayee-starrer 'The Fable' to compete in Berlin Film Fest

Acclaimed actor Manoj Bajpayee’s film ‘The Fable’, which is directed by Raam Reddy, will have its world premiere at the upcoming 74th edition of Berlin International Film Festival in the competitive category of ‘Encounters’.

The film, which also features Deepak Dobriyal, Priyanka Bose and Tillotama Shome, along with debutant Hiral Sidhu and child actor Awan Pookot, has been highlighted by the festival with an evening premiere on the opening day.

The festival will begin on February 15 and the curtains will be brought down on February 25.

Manoj said: “Joining the cast of ‘The Fable’ has been a remarkable experience. Working with a creative mind like Raam Reddy and participating in an A-festival backed by an international production house for the first time has been incredibly inspiring. Our film’s presence at Berlinale signifies the global reach and artistic caliber of Indian storytelling.”

‘The Fable’, Raam Reddy’s second initiative following his multi-award-winning film ‘Thithi’, is a US-Indian co-production.

Raam Reddy said: “’The Fable’ is not just a film but an unadulterated piece of my soul. I feel fortunate for many things: Being able to collaborate with Manoj ji’s brilliance along with such a wonderful cast, premiering in a competitive section at Berlinale, having global backing for the film. But most importantly, for the opportunity to tell this story exactly as I envisioned.”

The film is backed by veteran producer Sunmim Park, the producer of the global Hollywood hit ‘The Others’ starring Nicole Kidman.

Raam Reddy’s first film, ‘Thithi’, was both a critical and commercial success, winning over 20 international awards, running for close to 100 days in theatres, and securing worldwide rights with Netflix.

The last Indian film in the ‘Encounters’ section was ‘The Shepherdess and The Seven Songs’ in 2020. There has been no Indian film in the main competition since ‘Shelter of the Wings’ directed by late Buddhadeb Dasgupta in 1994.