Manoj Bajpayee to unravel origins, cultural significance surrounding Buddhism in 'Secrets of the Buddha Relics’

Manoj Bajpayee will be seen narrating the tale of Gautama Buddha’s relics loaded with intrigue and secrets in the upcoming show ‘Secrets of the Buddha Relics’.

The new season, which belongs to the ‘Secrets’ franchise, takes a deep dive into the ancient legends surrounding the final days of Gautama Buddha and relics that surround the very centre of Buddhism.

Manoj Bajpayee, the documentary will acquaint viewers with the historical and cultural significance of Buddha’s relics. The National Award-winning actor will acquaint viewers with the historical and cultural significance of Buddha’s relics in the show.

The show has been created by showrunner Neeraj Pandey. It will trace the origins, cultural significance, and mystical stories behind these relics, exploring their spread worldwide and the role they play in making Buddhism the world’s fourth-largest faith. Delving into the types of relics and their classification, the documentary combines historical and mythological narratives to provide a comprehensive understanding of their role in Buddhism.

Manoj said: “Working alongside Neeraj Pandey is always a rewarding experience with insightful takeaways that contribute to shaping the documentary. The documentary promises to transport viewers to the time of the Buddha, delving into the historical period that witnessed his life and teachings. It aims to connect audiences with profound stories that have played a pivotal role in shaping our spiritual heritage.”

The documentary will showcase insights from a diverse panel of experts, including scholars, practitioners of Buddhism, historians, and archaeologists.

Created by Neeraj Pandey of Friday Storytellers and hosted by Manoj Bajpayee, ‘Secrets of the Buddha Relics’ will premiere on January 22, 2024, on discovery+ and on February 26, 2024 on Discovery Channel.