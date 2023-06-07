scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Manoj Bajpayee's 'Joram' heads to Durban International Film Festival

Manoj Bajpayee-starrer film 'Joram' is set to be screened at the Durban International Film Festival which will be held from July 20 to July 30.

By Agency News Desk
Manoj Bajpayee's 'Joram' heads to Durban International Film Festival
Manoj Bajpayee's 'Joram' heads to Durban International Film Festival

The upcoming Manoj Bajpayee-starrer film ‘Joram’ is set to be screened at the Durban International Film Festival which will be held from July 20 to July 30. The film has been directed by Devashish Makhija and marks his third collaboration with Manoj Bajpayee.

Reacting to the news of the film heading to the film festival, Manoj said: “‘Joram’ is a very special film and I am simply fascinated with all the love that the film is garnering at the global level. Devashish has done a laudable job and no one could have backed the project better than Zee Studios. Am delighted that now the film is going to the Durban International Film Festival.”

The film, which also stars Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Smita Tambe, and Megha Mathur in pivotal roles, and Tannishtha Chatterjee and Rajshri Deshpande in special appearances, is a hard-hitting psychological thriller about a displaced man who is on the run to protect his daughter.

Devashish Makhija said: “‘Joram’ is an emotionally-charged survival thriller story of a tribal man being chased by powerful forces who want him dead. He has to stay on the run to keep his infant daughter alive. Manoj Bajpayee’s performance ensures knots in the chest; as do the powerful performances of the rest of the cast. We are thrilled by all the recognition this film is garnering on the international circuit, and are really excited to be in Competition at the Durban International Film Festival.”

The film also deals with issues such as social inequalities, injustice with the tribal communities, and deforestation.

The film is produced by Zee Studios in collaboration with Makhijafilm. The film has also been a part of the FBR section of the Viewing Room at NFDC’s Film Bazaar.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Rocket Lab's 1st private Venus mission delayed till 2025: Report
Next article
India aim to seal semis berth in Women's Jr Asia Cup with win against Chinese Taipei
This May Also Interest You
Fashion and Lifestyle

Alia Bhatt flaunts her glowing skin in purple swimsuit

Technology

Instagram may soon roll out its own AI chatbot

News

Naga Chaitanya starrer ‘Custody’, premiere announced

Sports

India aim to seal semis berth in Women's Jr Asia Cup with win against Chinese Taipei

Technology

Rocket Lab's 1st private Venus mission delayed till 2025: Report

Technology

Intel introduces 2 new GPUs with Dolby Vision support

Health & Lifestyle

Centre, states urged to increase number of endometriosis health experts

Sports

Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia at Minister Anurag Thakur's residence for talks

Sports

PKL: Gujarat Giants hopes to scout best young players, says Ram Mehar Singh

Technology

HP introduces 45-inch curved display, vertical mouse in India

News

Varun Dhawan, Sikandar Kher undergo intense action training for 'Citadel'

News

'If I ever fall in love, age won't matter,' says Vandana Rao

News

'Adipurush' new trailer shows a spectacular exchange between Ram and Ravan

Health & Lifestyle

Scientists inch closer to develop long-lasting swine flu vax

News

'IBD 3' to celebrate Indian cinema with 'Cinema ke 110 Saal, Bemisaal' special

News

Bigg Boss OTT season 2 gets a premiere date; Salman Khan to host new season

News

Amitabh Bachchan reveals why he greets fans bare feet: ‘My well wishers are my temple’

Fashion & Lifestyle

Jennifer Aniston's idea of workout now: 'Mindfulness. That's all it is!'

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US