Marathi actor Ravindra Mahajani found dead in Pune home

Mumbai, July 15 (IANS) Marathi actor Ravindra Mahajani, who is known for films such as ‘Mumbai cha Fauzdar’, ‘Zoonj’ and ‘Kalat Nakalat’ was found dead in his Talegaon residence near Pune. He was 77.

A police officer said that the actor passed away 3 days before his body was discovered. The actor’s body will be handed over to the family for the last rites after his autopsy.

Mahajani was found dead in a locked flat at Xrbia Housing Society in Ambi area of the Talegaon Dabhade after neighbours complained of a foul smell from the house.

As per media reports, Ravindra’s son Gashmeer Mahajani had been trying to reach his father but the phone calls were going unanswered. Hours before his body was found, Gashmeer asked a friend in Pune to visit Talegaon Dabhade to check on his father. The friend in question planned on visiting the actor’s flat on Saturday but the actor’s death was reported before the friend reached the flat. The door of the flat was broken after the complaints from the neighbours.

The cops then discovered the actor’s body in the house.

Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde and Sharad Pawar condoled the death of the actor and have paid tributes to him.

Shinde wrote in his Twitter: “Veteran Marathi actor Ravindra Mahajani, who ruled the hearts of the audience with his all-round beauty, has sadly passed away. May the Lord grant eternal peace to his soul and give strength to Mahajani family to recover from this grief. A heartfelt tribute (sic)”.

