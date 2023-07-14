scorecardresearch
Metallica unveil trailer of upcoming concert film ‘M72 World Tour Live From Arlington’

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, July 14 (IANS) American heavy metal legends Metallica have unveiled a new trailer for their upcoming ‘Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX – A Two Night Event’ film, which will feature footage captured throughout the band’s European tour stops this summer.

The thrash metal pioneers took to Instagram to announce the trailer for their behemoth tour. They captioned: “Can’t make it to the M72 World Tour or can’t wait to relive it? We’ve got you covered!”

“⚡ METALLICA: M72 WORLD TOUR LIVE FROM ARLINGTON, TX – A TWO NIGHT EVENT is coming to cinemas worldwide on Aug 18 & 20!*”

“Tickets now on sale at metallica.film #linkinbio”

“*Some international screenings will be shown later to suit local time zones.”

“#Metallica #M72LiveInCinemas”

‘Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX – A Two Night Event’ will see the band playing two nights with two completely different setlists, with songs from all across the group’s four decade long career. These will range from their 1983’s debut ‘Kill ‘Em All’ to their latest 2023 album ‘72 Seasons’.

Their ‘M72 World Tour’ will be presented in cinemas worldwide, bringing their headbanging concerts on the big screen in the U.S., Bolivia, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, and Venezuela on Friday, August 18 and Sunday, August 20.

Formed in 1981, Metallica are considered one of the biggest, most influential and successful heavy metal bands in history, particularly in the field of thrash metal along with their fellow peers Slayer, Anthrax and Megadeth who are collectively referred to as the ‘Big Four of thrash’.

One of the best-selling bands of all time, Metallica has sold over 150 million albums worldwide and generated more than 15 billion streams while playing to millions of fans on all seven continents.

The band has received various awards and accolades which includes nine Grammy Awards, two American Music Awards, multiple MTV Video Music Awards, and an induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2009.

Metallica’s catalogue of multi-platinum studio albums includes their legendary thrash albums ‘Kill ‘Em All’, ‘Ride The Lightning’, ‘Master Of Puppets’ and ‘… And Justice For All’ as well as their most famous eponymous traditional heavy metal LP also called the ‘Black Album’.

The band then took a hard rock approach on albums ‘Load’, ‘Reload’ and adopted an alternative metal style for their globally panned LP ‘St. Anger’. The band later returned to their more traditional heavy/thrash metal style in ‘Death Magnetic’ which was followed by ‘Hardwired… To Self-Destruct’ and ‘72 Seasons’.

Agency News Desk
