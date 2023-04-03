scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Micckie Dudaney to play an antagonist in 'Doosri Maa'

By News Bureau

Mumbai, April 3 (IANS) Known for his roles in ‘Shastri Sisters’, ‘Dream Girl’, ‘Choti Bahu’, ‘Aap Ke Aa Jane Se’, among others, actor Micckie Dudaney will be seen joining the cast of the family drama ‘Doosri Maa’. He will be playing an antagonist, Varun Sharma.

Micckie shared that his entry is going to create many problems in the lives of lead characters Yashoda (Neha Joshi) and Krishna (Aayudh Bhanushali).

He shared: “My character Varun Sharma’s entry will create havoc in Yashoda and Krishna’s lives while the audience will witness a high-voltage drama. He will be involved in an evil plan and claim to be Krishna’s real father.”

“Varun is a charmer and wants to impress the Guptas with his charisma. He has a lot of air about himself and is a layered character. The role is quite fascinating for me as I have not explored much as an anti-hero.”

Micckie added about being part of ‘Doosri Maa’ and said: “I am grateful to Imtiaz Punjabi, the show’s director, and co-producer, for this opportunity. I have previously worked with him and believe in his vision. Before shooting for the show, I watched a few episodes, and it took me on an emotional roller-coaster. High-voltage drama and interesting characters piqued my interest.”

The actor is currently shooting for the show in Jaipur and he is enjoying every moment spent over there.

“The cast is friendly and welcoming, and shooting in Jaipur is fun. I started shooting a few days ago, and Jaipur already feels like home,” he concluded.

‘Doosri Maa’ airs on & TV.

–IANS

ila/uk/

Previous article
'Love Kills' Season 2 will tell the story of 2008 Amroha familicide
Next article
BTS' Suga to debut official solo album 'D-Day' on April 21
This May Also Interest You
News

Big B calls India 'mother of invention' as he posts an example

News

From singing kirtans to bagging 'Indian Idol 13' trophy, Rishi Singh shares his journey

News

BTS' Suga to debut official solo album 'D-Day' on April 21

News

'Love Kills' Season 2 will tell the story of 2008 Amroha familicide

News

'Decoupled' director Hardik Mehta says actors, directors age, writers don't

Health & Lifestyle

At 3641, India sees slight dip in Covid cases

Technology

Job vacancies in BFSI witness significant y-o-y growth in March: Report

News

'The Mandalorian' is 'elemental, relatable and human' in nature, says director

News

Ishaan Khatter to star alongside Nicole Kidman in 'The Perfect Couple'

News

Sheezan Khan remembers late Tunisha Sharma, dedicates a couplet to her

Sports

Those messages kill your motivation: Mohammad Siraj opens up on online trolling

News

Kajol shares picture of Ajay Devgn smiling on his birthday, says she got her ‘return gift’

News

'Sir Madam Sarpanch' is inspired by women who returned to lead change in villages

News

Revathy: 'Exploring the new and unusual is a challenge I love to undertake'

Technology

China probes US chip maker in apparent retaliation

News

Ayushi Khurana enjoys iftar party with her co-stars on the sets of 'Ajooni'

News

Diana Penty roped in for Amitabh Bachchan-starrer 'Section 84'

Sports

We need to be on top of our game against Jamshedpur FC: Mumbai City FC's Des Buckingham

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US