Michael Caine makes rare public appearance alongside fellow Korean War veterans

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, June 29 (IANS) Actor Michael Caine, who is famously known for playing Alfred Pennyworth in Christopher Nolan’s ‘Batman’ trilogy, has commemorated the 70th anniversary of the Korean War ceasefire alongside fellow Korean War Veterans.

The 90-year-old actor, whose real name is Maurice Joseph Micklewhite, fought as part of the 1st Battalion Royal Fusiliers in 1952 at just 19 years old. Just a year later he contracted Malaria and was sent home from the British Army, reports Mirror.co.uk.

No longer a soldier, he became Michael Caine and turned his attention to acting instead. Now he’s stood alongside others who fought in the British Army to celebrate and remember those that fought and those that lost their lives in Korea ahead of the 70th anniversary of the ceasefire next month.

As per Mirror.co.uk, a tweet shared by the official Fusilier Museum account on Twitter showed the Hollywood actor, who has been in films including Batman and The Italian Job, alongside fellow soldiers.

The tweet read: “Today the Royal Fusiliers Korea War veterans gathered at @HolySepulchreUK to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the Korea War ceasefire (Jul). Former Fusilier Maurice Micklewhite, AKA Sir Michael joined us.”

Sir Michael, who celebrated his 90th birthday earlier this year, was pictured sitting in a wheelchair whilst his fellow soldiers stood in uniform alongside him. The actor previously reflected on his experience at war in his 2010 memoir ‘The Elephant to Hollywood’ as he wrote: “I know what it feels like to be sent off to fight an unpopular war that no one at home really understands or cares about. “And then to come back and meet a complete lack of understanding. Or worse, indifference.”

Earlier this year, the acclaimed actor celebrated his 90th birthday alongside celebrity pals including Tom Cruise, David Walliams, Shakira and Denise Welch.


–IANSaa/kvd

