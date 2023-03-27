scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Michael Jackson 'lied' about being in a relationship with Brooke Shields

By News Bureau

Los Angeles, March 27 (IANS) Actress Brooke Shields opened up about her friendship with King of Pop Michael Jackson and said the star once lied that she was his girlfriend.

Back when she was 28 years old, Jackson told a live TV interview with Oprah Winfrey that she was his girlfriend but he was reportedly in a relationship with someone else, reports mirror.co.uk.

Now 57, Shields said: “I called him up and I think I said, ‘This is kind of pathetic that you need to do this. I am having a shot at a normal life – you cannot drag me into crazy town.'”

She claims Jackson laughed it off and despite their closeness as friends, the pair never kissed or dated.

She added: “There was one moment when we were in the car and the cameras were there and he grabbed me to kiss me and I said, ‘No! Stop! We are just friends and you need me as a friend.’

“I remember the early days when other actresses were after him and he was kind of cute, before the shift. But it never even crossed my mind,” she told The Times.

In her upcoming documentary titled Pretty Baby, Brooke is overcome with emotion as she sits at her dining table with her two daughters, Rowan and Grier Henchy as they discuss the 1978 film of the same name.

She said she doesn’t understand why her mother didn’t help her when filming the kissing scene and claims director Louis Malle snapped at her for making a repulsed face.

Her co-star Keith tried to reassure her, saying the kiss “doesn’t count. It’s pretend. It’s all make-believe”.

Rowan says she will never watch the movie before asking her mother: “Would you have let us (do that) at the age of 11?”

“No,” Brooke replies instinctively and her shoulders collapse.

Speaking about the scene in a new interview, Brooke said she found it difficult to speak to her daughters about the decision to make the film.

“That was… that was hard for me, to not justify my mom to them, but when they asked me, I thought, ‘Oh God, I have to admit this’.”

The actress added: “I mean, I could say, ‘Oh, it was the time back then,’ or ‘Oh, it was art.’ But I don’t know why she thought it was all right. I don’t know.”

–IANS

dc/uk/

Previous article
Chris Pine reacts to 'Princess Diaries 3' development with Anne Hathaway
Next article
Jonathan Majors' lawyer says evidence exists to prove he's 'completely innocent'
This May Also Interest You
News

Jonathan Majors' lawyer says evidence exists to prove he's 'completely innocent'

News

Chris Pine reacts to 'Princess Diaries 3' development with Anne Hathaway

Fashion n Lifestyle

Uorfi Javed flaunts her human rib cage outfit

Sports

Pakistan vs Afghanistan: Shadab reflects on series loss, absence of star duo

News

Jeremy Renner walks on anti-gravity treadmill in snow plough recovery video

News

Bebe Rexha disgusted by 'used toilet paper' sent by someone through mail

Fashion and Lifestyle

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani arrives in style at Manish Malhotra’s house

News

Infectious and innocent smile of Innocent immortalised in movies

Technology

Indian e-grocery market to witness growth in tier 2, beyond in 2023

Technology

Twitter admits parts of its source code leaked online on GitHub

News

Sumbul Touqeer Khan talks about MC Stan and Abdu Rozik’s fights

Sports

Chouhan cards bogey free 65 to win Black Bull Challenge, secure Challenge Tour card

Sports

Iran thrash Japan in AFC Beach Soccer Asian Cup final

Sports

Bayern remains in unrest after Nagelsmann dismissal

Sports

McIlroy, Scheffler march into semi-finals

Sports

Italy beat Malta in Euro qualifiers

Sports

England, Portugal take back-to-back wins in Euro 2024 qualifiers

Sports

Serbia beat Israel in ice hockey Women's World Championship Division 3

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US