Michael Zegen, James Madio, Scott Cohen to star in 'The Penguin' series

By News Bureau

Los Angeles, March 17 (IANS) Michael Zegen, James Madio, and Scott Cohen will be starring in ‘The Penguin’ series in recurring roles.

The three join a cast that includes series lead Colin Farrell, who will reprise the role of Oswald ‘The Penguin’, Cobblepot from ‘The Batman’, as well as Cristin Milioti, Rhenzy Feliz, Michael Kelly, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Deirdre O’Connell, and Clancy Brown, reports Variety.

According to sources Zegen is set to play Alberto Falcone.

Alberto is the son of Gotham City crime boss Carmine Falcone, who was played by John Turturro in ‘The Batman’, and the brother of Sofia Falcone, who will be played by Milioti in ‘The Penguin’.

In the comics, Alberto takes credit for being the serial killer known as The Holiday Killer, who targets Gotham gangsters on a holiday each month.

Zegen is best known for his role in the hit Amazon series ‘The Marvelous Mrs Maisel’, which is currently prepping its fifth and final season.

His other notable roles include playing gangster Bugsy Siegel in ‘Boardwalk Empire’, as well as roles in shows like ‘Rescue Me’, ‘The Walking Dead’, ‘Girls’ and ‘Happy-ish’.

His film roles include ‘Frances Ha’, ‘Brooklyn’, ‘Adventureland’, ‘Taking Woodstock’, and ‘The Stand-In’.

Madio recently appeared in the Paramount+ series ‘The Offer’. He is perhaps best known for his role in the HBO series ‘Band of Brothers’, in which he played Frank Perconte, as well as his role in ‘USA High’.

Cohen’s past credits include shows like ‘The Americans’, ‘Billions’, ‘The Gilmore Girls’, ‘The Equalizer’, and ‘Necessary Roughness’, while his film credits include ‘Killing Jessica Stein’ and ‘The Week Of’.

‘The Penguin’ will consist of eight episodes.

The series is said to continue the story of the film. It is believed to take place in the immediate aftermath of the events of ‘The Batman’.

The series is based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane and Bill Finger.

–IANS

dc/fs/kvd

