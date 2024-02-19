HomeBollywoodNews

Milan Luthria looks back at his 25 years in cinema: ‘An extraordinary journey, unforgettable experiences’

By Agency News Desk

Director Milan Luthria, who is celebrating 25 years of his directorial debut ‘Kachche Dhaage’, is looking back at his journey in cinema. The film was released on February 19, 1999, and captured the hearts of audiences with its captivating narrative, compelling performances, and memorable soundtrack. The film starred Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan.

Reflecting on the journey of ‘Kachche Dhaage’ and his tenure in the film industry, Milan said: “As I look back on 25 years in this incredible industry, I am overwhelmed with gratitude for the love and support that ‘Kachche Dhaage’ and all my films have received from audiences worldwide.”

He further mentioned: “It has been an extraordinary journey filled with unforgettable experiences, and I am deeply humbled by the continued appreciation for our work.”

‘Kachche Dhaage’ remains one of the most celebrated mainstream films owing to its compelling storyline, powerful performances, and timeless appeal.

The director has also directed films like ‘Taxi No. 9211’, ‘Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai’ and ‘The Dirty Picture’.

Previous article
Sports Ministry clears Sathiyan, Manika's proposals for financial assistance to compete in WTT events
Next article
Sardars making waves in Bollywood with impactful characters
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
RELATED ARTICLES

Just In

About Glamsham.com

glamsham.com® (since 1999) is an English language news / information platform with an aim to connect with people with information about the entertainment industry.

FOLLOW US