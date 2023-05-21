scorecardresearch
Miley Cyrus thinks her success is 'seasonal'

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, May 21 (IANS) Miley Cyrus has a weird feeling about her success.

The 30-year-old ‘Wrecking Ball’ singer’s eighth album ‘Endless Summer Vacation’ contained the hit single ‘Flowers’, which set a string of streaming records and spent eight weeks at number one on the US Billboard Hot 100, becoming her second chart-topping song in the country, reports ‘Female First UK’.

But she told British Vogue about realising the moment will pass as soon as she was told in the Sunset Club at The West Hollywood Edition hotel that ‘Flowers’ was a chart-topper: “I’m sober. I don’t drink, I don’t, you know, but I celebrate.

“It’s like 1 o’clock in the morning and Lil Nas X walks into the club and he asks me the most interesting question. He said, “Are you so anxious about how successful “Flowers” is? I was like, ‘No. I might be No1 now, but No 2 is on its way.’ Everything is seasonal”.

She added about insisting on staying “honest” about her situation: “A lot of headlines (recently) have said, ‘This is Miley’s moment.’ And I’m like, ‘That’s exactly what it is. It’s a moment. And it will be over.”

She further mentioned, quoted by ‘Female First UK’, “That’s not pessimistic. That’s honest and that’s OK with me. I actually prefer it. I don’t like to stay big”.

Miley – who divorced actor Liam Hemsworth, 33, in 2020 – added when ‘Endless Summer Vacation’ was released she wasn’t even in LA and didn’t have her phone with her, and only knew about its success as her boyfriend Maxx Morando, 24, had his mobile.

She said: “My boyfriend brings his phone and I don’t bring one. I had no way of knowing what number it would (chart at), and it wasn’t of importance to me because it wouldn’t have changed anything.

“Someone could say, aIt would be this number if you did that, or this number if you sell your soul. I’ve been in the Garden of Eden before and I’ve taken the red apple, and it never feels good”, she added.

