Mithun Chakraborty shakes a leg with son Namashi Chakraborty in a new track of ‘Bad Boy’

Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty will be seen sharing screen space with his actor son Namashi Chakraborty in a new track titled ‘Janabe Ali’ from ‘Bad Boy’.

The makers of ‘Bad Boy’ have unveiled a new song from the film called ‘Janabe Ali’.

‘Janabe Ali’ has an addictive tune and will set the tone right for a party. The song also features debutante Amrin. For the first time ever the father-son duo will be seen on the silver screen and this combination will definitely excite the moviegoers to another level, to watch the romantic comedy. The song is sung, penned and composed by music maestro, Himesh Reshammiya.

Helmed by Rajkumar Santoshi, Bad Boy also stars Johny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Darshan Jariwala and Saswata Chatterjee in pivotal roles.

‘Bad Boy’ is produced by Anjum Qureshi and Sajid Qureshi under the banner, Inbox Pictures and is scheduled to release theatrically on April 28.