Mohan Agashe says his professions of acting, psychiatry bring 'bilateral symmetry' in life

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, July 19 (IANS) Veteran actor Mohan Agashe, who is known to the mainstream audience for playing the Defence Minister in the Aamir Khan-starrer ‘Rang De Basanti’, is also a psychiatrist by profession. 

The senior actor while talking to IANS shared that both his professions of psychiatry and acting come together to give him a balanced view towards life.

The actor recently spoke with IANS about his upcoming streaming series ‘Do Gubbare’ where he also spoke about the cross-wiring between his two professions.

The veteran actor, who has countless titles in films, television and theatre under his belt, told IANS: “When I started acting, I thought my professions as a psychiatrist and as an actor were two parallel roads which would never meet. Earlier, I treated psychiatry as my profession for survival and acting as a reason for me to live. But, as the years went by I understood that these two professions are cross-wired. I realised that both these professions come together and give me a balanced outlook towards life.”

He then drew an analogy as he further mentioned: “I often compare them to our natural abilities to have two arms, legs and a pair of eyes, they all help us in keeping the balance as an individual. There is a bilateral symmetry that nature has given to us to maintain the balance.

“For me, psychiatry and acting bring along the same bilateral symmetry. Psychiatry helps me in extracting the scientific information about emotions, different moods, and theatre, literature and films help me to understand that information and articulate the meaning behind that information.”

Talking about ‘Do Gubbare’, he told IANS: “It is a subject which is very much needed to be told today in a post-pandemic world. And, even before Covid-19, the problems of mental health greatly plagued our society. Adult kids of many elderly people have migrated to bigger cities in search of opportunities and jobs, leaving their parents alone.

“The problems of the elderly, their loneliness are being addressed in this series. It is a story of an elderly man, who after the demise of his wife develops a bond with his paying guest. How they gel together and navigate life, forms the story,” he added.

‘Do Gubbare’ will drop on JioCinema on July 20.

–IANS

aa/pgh

