scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Mohit Malhotra joins 'Bhagya Lakshmi' cast as a kind-hearted businessman

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, April 14 (IANS) Former ‘Splitsvilla 2’ contestant Mohit Malhotra, who was also seen in ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain’ and ‘Sasural Genda Phool’, has joined the cast of television show ‘Bhagya Lakshmi’.

In the show, Mohit plays Vikrant, a businessman who treats everyone with respect. He is very similar to Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) and is seen as a prospective husband for her.

“I am really happy to be back on television after a long time, that too with a show like ‘Bhagya Lakshmi’. My character Vikrant is an ideal man for Lakshmi, who promises to keep her happy and will be seen impressing every family member with his affable demeanour. I have recently started shooting with the cast of the show, but it feels like I have known them forever,” Mohit said.

The actor also shared how he has been welcomed by the cast of the show, saying: “Everyone on the sets is very warm and welcoming, despite me being a recent addition to the show. My character is going to bring in a lot of dramatic turns of events in the show, and will keep the viewers on the edge of their seats.”

“The show has been doing great since day one, and I am looking forward to the audience’s reaction to my character. I just hope they love Vikrant as much as they love the show,” the actore concluded.

‘Bhagya Lakshmi’ airs on Zee TV.

–IANS

ila/arm

Previous article
Ukraine bans its national teams from competing with Russia and Belarus in all sporting events
Next article
Asees Kaur's latest track spills over with 'I-don't-give-a-damn' attitude
This May Also Interest You
News

When Celina Jaitly gave it back to a troll who accused her…

News

US production house goes airborne to wish Allu Arjun 'happy b'day'

Health & Lifestyle

Pfizer's new bivalent mRNA Covid booster vax highly effective: Lancet

Sports

IPL 2023: Prefer to bowl four overs in the match than bowling in nets, says Piyush Chawla

Fashion n Lifestyle

Asim Riaz leaves for Umrah with brother Umar Riaz during the holy month of Ramadan

News

Melissa McCarthy on what inspired her for 'The Little Mermaid' live-action film

Technology

Twitter merges with Musk's everything app called 'X'

Health & Lifestyle

Kang red flags periodic boosters; 'can't blindly follow richer nations' (IANS Interview)

News

Amit Trivedi to host a friendly cricket match on his birthday

Sports

India's domestic cricket season 2023-24 to begin with Duleep Trophy from June 28

Fashion n Lifestyle

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary gives perfect summer vibes in a summer breezy printed dress

Sports

Ukraine bans its national teams from competing with Russia and Belarus in all sporting events

News

Shah Rukh Khan compliments Suhana Khan as well dressed, well spoken; her reaction is the cutest

News

5 useful tips from Rahul Subramanian for aspiring stand-up comics

News

Chahatt Khanna to be in Jacqueline Fernandez, Zayed Khan-starrer 'One Way'

News

Sudha Chandran to appear on 'Entertainment Ki Raat – Housefull'

Health & Lifestyle

With positive cases going past 300 daily, Himachal pitches for more vaccines

Sports

Super Cup: Jamshedpur FC register 5-3 win over FC Goa

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US