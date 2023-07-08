Motley Crue wrap up the European leg of their World Tour in Glasgow

Los Angeles, July 8 (IANS) American heavy metal legends Motley Crue have wrapped up the European part of their world tour in Glasgow where they participated with the English hard rock legends Def Leppard.

Wrapping up their European tour, Motley Crue took to Instagram and captioned: “Rainy night in Glasgow!! And that’s a wrap for the European leg of THE WORLD TOUR! A massive Thank You to the thousands of you who came out to these 22 shows all across Europe – it’s been an epic run!”

Thanking Def Leppard, they further added: “Huge shout out to our friends Def Leppard for sharing this journey with us. Looking forward to some US summer shows next before we head over to Japan and Australia this Fall! Crueheads for life. Thank you!”

Motley Crue have been touring Europe for a while now, and have travelled across the continent performing shows in Hungary, Czech Republic, Poland, Germany and the UK, among other European nations.

One of the best selling bands of all time, Motley Crue has sold more than 100 million records worldwide and were all the rage in the ’80s. Pioneers of the glam metal scene, the band is famous for their crazy rock-star life for which they were scorned but also earned a lot of notoriety.

The band was among the first in the metal scene to blend pop elements into heavy music while donning an androgynous look which was later adopted by several other bands in LA such as Dokken and Quiet Riot.

Writing some of the most iconic songs of 1980’s, the band is known for global hits such as ‘Girls, Girls, Girls’, ‘Looks That Kill’ and ‘Dr. Feelgood’.

