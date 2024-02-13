HomeBollywoodNews

MP/MLA court orders Rampur SP to arrest Jaya Prada and produce her in court

By Agency News Desk

Rampur (UP), Feb 13 (IANS) The MP/MLA court in Rampur has ordered the superintendent of police to arrest and produce actor-turned-politician Jaya Prada in court on February 27.

The Superintendent of Police was ordered to form a special team and arrest the former MP and present her in the court.

Senior prosecution officer Amarnath Tiwari said that the former MP did not reach the court on Monday for hearing even after a non-bailable warrant had been issued against her for the seventh time.

Former MP Jaya Prada, is ‘absconding’ in two cases related to violation of code of conduct.

