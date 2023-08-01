scorecardresearch
‘MTV Roadies’: Piyu opens up on viral brawl between her and Priyanka

By Agency News Desk

By Agency News Desk
MTV Roadies

The fight between the ‘MTV Roadies: Karm Ya Kand’ contestants Priyanka and Piyu recently went viral leading to much negativity against Priyanka on social media. Piyu recently opened up on the viral brawl, which she said should not have been allowed while chiding her aggressor as being childish and asking the Gang Leaders and Sonu Sood to take note of this.

The brawl was something to be noted, because while heated arguments, confrontations and physical attacks are not that uncommon in Roadies, there was an intensity to this fight that elevated it to a whole new extent as Priyanka took it to a personal level, making derogatory comments against Piyu’s parents.

Funny enough for audiences, Piyu hardly seemed bothered and in fact gave a witty comeback telling Priyanka to step back and brush her teeth as her breath really smells bad and then giving her a gentle push.

Priyanka did not take the push lightly and really pushed Piyu very hard in her effort to show who is stronger after which she was pulled back and chastised for her behaviour.

Piyu stated that the two actually have some history that led to this bitterness, but Piyu did not lose her cool at all and neither does she have any hate against her aggressor.

What amused audiences and judges alike was that even during the argument Piyu was highly composed, not losing her cool when most have physically assaulted someone making personal remarks that are so negative.

If anything, it actually seems that Piyu rather enjoying herself in a somewhat weird fashion, as if egging on Priyanka to act up more because she was looking more amused than anything.

Talking about why she did not retaliate against her aggressor, Piyu said that she is actually an amateur boxer who really enjoys her sport, and had she retaliated then she would be the one who’d be on the receiving end of a punishment.

She also added that this whole incident showcased nothing but an extremely childish attitude by her fellow contestant, which is highly immature and unsportsmanlike, while Piyu is a levelheaded sportswoman who does not let petty incidents like these get in her way to reaching the top.

The fight went viral and while Piyu received many compliments for her sportsmanlike conduct and levelheaded attitude, Priyanka was the hot target of social media ire, earning herself a lot of hate from netizens, many of whom are asking for her disqualification and immediate eviction.

Now whatever happens in the next episodes of ‘Roadies, this incident is etched into the records and will do little good for Priyanka’s reputation.

To watch more of these heated confrontations and emotional drama, viewers can tune into watch ‘MTV Roadies Karm Ya Kaand’ streaming on MTV and JioCinema.

