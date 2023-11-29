Mukesh Chhabra worked as back-up dancer initially while in Delhi

Casting director-actor Mukesh Chhabra, who is known for his casting choices in films like ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’, ‘Dangal’, ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ and others, revealed that he worked as a back-up dancer during the initial phase of his career.

Mukesh will be soon seen in the upcoming streaming show ‘Chamak’. He essays the role of Dimpy Grewal in the show.

The show, which boasts a star-studded cast, including Paramvir Singh Cheema, Manoj Pahwa, Gippy Garewal, Mohit Malik, Isha Talwar, Mukesh Chhabra, Prince Kanwaljit Singh, Suvinder (Vicky) Pal, and Akasa Singh, follows the story of a young aspiring rapper, Kaala, who returns to Punjab from Canada to uncover the events that led to the death of singer Taara Singh.

Reminiscing about the formative years of his journey, Mukesh Chhabra said: “In the initial phase of my career, I worked as a backup dancer in Delhi while juggling college. Those times were like my crash course in grit and the grind. Being a backup dancer sculpted my resilience and taught me the true worth of hard work. Honestly, where I stand today is like a reflection of the experiences and life lessons I bagged back then.”

Mukesh further provided a sneak peek into his character, Dimpy Grewal, in Chamak. He revealed, “Dimpy is unapologetically over the top, a blabbermouth who is both kind and sweet at heart. He is whom I would define as ‘Yaaro Ka Yaar’. He is that friend who can go to any lengths for the people he cares about. In the series, Dimpy goes all-in to save his father’s Grewal Studio – no holds barred.”

‘Chamak’ is set to stream on Sony LIV from December 7.